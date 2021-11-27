500 cameras installed at Simlipal Tiger Reserve for All India Tiger Estimation 2022 survey

Over 500 cameras have been installed at different places in the Simlipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha's Mayurbhanj to capture tigers' activities for the All India Tiger Estimation 2022 survey.

"Census of tigers will start from November 26 and will continue for seven days. The photos will be processed by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and will be sent to Delhi by the different applications provided by NTCA to reveal the numbers of tigers," said Samrat Gowda, Deputy Director, Simlipal Tiger Reserve.

"Photos will be sent to NTCA and data analysis will be paperless/digitized," he added.

Reportedly, more than 500 cameras have been installed at different places in the national park.

All India Tiger Estimation 2022 survey is done once in four years.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor