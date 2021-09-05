500th Urs of Sufi saint Hazrat Zoon Shah observed in J-K's Anantnag

On the day of the 500th Urs of the famous Sufi saint Hazrat Zoon Shah, several devotees in the Umrangso area of Anantnag district and its adjoining areas observed the day, following all COVID-19 protocols.

The celebrations took place yesterday at a mausoleum of Sufi saint Hazrat Zoon Shah situated at Umrangso village of Anantnag district.

According to Islamic scholars, Sufi saint Hazrat Zoon Shah was one of the companions of the famous Sufi saint Baba Hyder Reshi.

The devotees in large numbers thronged to the shrine and participated in the special prayers. Many people including women, men, children and elderly people were seen making obeisance and offering special prayers at the shrine.

Molvi Muhammad Abdullah, who is the caretaker of the shrine, said," We are celebrating 500th Urs or the festival of this Sufi saint. People from nearby villages participated here. Many offered night prayers at the shrine. Sufi saint Hazrat Zoon Shah used to spread the message of peace and brotherhood among all communities."

"Every year, we celebrate this festival of Urs to mark the death anniversary of Hazrat Zoon Shah. We believe that he is still alive and is protecting us from all evils. Last year, the celebrations were curtailed due to the lockdown posed by the COVID-19 pandemic," Rayees Ahmad Khan, a devotee at the venue said.

"People come here from far of places and offer their prayers at the shrine. I pray to Allah to remove this COVID pandemic from our lives," he added.

On August 26, on the day of the 750th annual 'Urs' of the famous Sufi saint Syed Ali Aali ul Balkhi, several devotees in Pakherpora shrine and adjoining areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district observed the day, following Covid-19 protocols.

( With inputs from ANI )

