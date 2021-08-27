6 arrested in Andhra's Vijayawada in businessman's murder case

Vijayawada Police on Friday arrested six people accused in the murder case of a businessman named Karanam Rahul.

According to the Vijayawada Police Commissioner B Srinivasulu, Rahul was found dead in a car on August 19 and after investigations, it was confirmed that the businessman was murdered.

Police reported that Rahul was a resident of Vijayawada who was running a gas cylinder business with Vijay Kumar.

It was also reported that Vijay was under heavy debts and he wanted to sell off his share in the cylinder company to Koganti Satyanarayana but Rahul did not approve.

"On August 18, Vijay took Rahul to a place where he forcefully took his signatures and later on got him killed by his henchmen", the police said.

The police caught the second accused Koganti Satyanarayana at Bangalore Airport and he was brought to Vijayawada.

All the other accused including Vijay Kumar has been arrested and will be presented in the court today, reported by Police.

( With inputs from ANI )

