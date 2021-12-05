6th December death anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar, here's some inspiring movies based on Baba Saheb's sacrifices

Every year on 6th December India observe death anniversary of Dr. B R Ambedkar, who is famously known as Baba Saheb Ambedkar, and the father of constitution, the man who gave equality and social rights to Indians, women's and lower caste people who faced discrimination all over the life. His campaigns against society for dalits, women's and labor was really inspiring for many people. Baba Saheb face social and economic discrimination throughout his life because of his caste Mahar, he then adapted Buddhism of Gautam Buddha the religion which follows social rights, equality and practical life. He also inspired many backward class people to follow Budhism because he felt that in Hinduism people will never get equality. He not only work for backward class people but also worked for women's and human rights. Dr. B R Ambedkar death anniversary is also known as Mahaparinirvana Diwas which means release or freedom after death. He was the first Indian to receive a doctorate degree from Columbia and according to him Columbia was the first place where he didn't face discrimination. On his 65th death anniversary here's some movies that are based on Dr. B R Ambedkar's thoughts and work.

1) Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar is a 2000 Indian English and Hindi language film based on Dr. B R Ambedkar life and contribution towards society Directed by Jabbar Patel. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar also won the National Film Awards for Best feature film in English.

2) Dr BR Ambedkar

Dr BR Ambedkar is a Kannada language film directed by Sharan Kumar Kabbur in 2005. The movie is based on personal and professional life of Baba Saheb.

3) Ramabai Bhimrao Ambedkar

Ramabai Bhimrao Ambedkar is a 2011 Indian biographical film in Marathi language, based on the the life of Ramai who was the wife of Baba Saheb, the story revolves around' the sacrifices of Ramai.

4) Bal Bhimrao

Bal Bhimrao is Marathi language film directed by Prakash Narayan Jadhav in 2018.The star cast of the film included Mohan Joshi, Vikram Gokhale, Kishori Shahane Vij, Prema Kiran, among others.

5) Jayanti

Jayanti is the Marathi language film based on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's thoughts on people and his efforts towards society to change the inequality from the life of people.