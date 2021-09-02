72-hour prior RTPCR negative report mandatory for visitors to Mussoorie

It is mandatory for visitors to Mussoorie to carry 72-hour prior RT-PCR negative report said Dehradun District Magistrate, R Rajesh Kumar on Thursday.

"Testing is also being done at the borders of the district," he said and added, "In view of the standard operating procedures, the number of tourists in Mussoorie on weekends has also been restricted, only 15,000 people can visit. It is mandatory for the visitors to carry 72-hour prior RTPCR negative report."

He also said that oxygen storage in government and non-government hospitals along with the number of ICU beds has been increased.

"After the second wave, 700 ICU beds have been increased in the Dehradun district, and now 879 ICU beds, Niko beds 252 and Eco beds 226 are there in the entire district," said Kumar.

"At present, 1400 Oxygen concentrators are available in the district along with seven thousand litres of the manifold which supplies oxygen is also available in CHCs and sub-district hospitals. 10 thousand litres of cryogenic tanks in the district hospitals, cryogenic tanks of 10 thousand litres in Doon Hospital in Dehradun and 30 thousand litres in AIIMS Rishikesh are available. Apart from this, monitoring of private hospitals is being done continuously," he added.

Kumar also said the district administration has been laying emphasis on vaccination. 95 per cent of people have got their first vaccine dose in the 45+ age group and 83 per cent in the 18 to 44 age group.

He further added that permission is also being given to new labs for testing and those who are not following social distancing or not wearing masks are being summoned by the police.

Dr Ashok Kumar Head of Department (HOD) and Child Specialist in Doon Medical College said "we are fully prepared with all the equipment for the third wave. We have a total number of 205 beds for paediatrics".

