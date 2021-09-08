72 year-old woman fights off gang of thieves who tried to snatch her chain

A 'bold' grandmother from Lucknow is currently the talk of the town. Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Mukul Goyal has also become a fan of this 'bold' grandmother. He himself made a video call to his grandmother praising her bravery. So it happened that these grandmothers, without fear and without caring for her life, chased away the thieves.

Devta Verma, 72, of Vrindavan Colony in PGI Thane area of ​​Lucknow, was approached by a gang of thieves a few days back. Devta Verma, who was going for a morning walk with her peers, was stopped by a gang of thieves. The thief on a motorcycle approached the grandmother and tried to steal the gold chain around her neck. The old woman resisted the thieves without fear.

Not only that, she pushed the thieves and knocked them to the ground and snatched her gold chain from the thieves. Then she also thrashed the thieves with her walking stick. Seeing her courage, the thieves also ran away and fled from the spot. After some time, other women from the area came running. But by then the thieves had fled from the spot. She also suffered minor injuries in the scuffle.

After receiving information about the incident, the police from the local police station reached the spot. The courage shown by Devta Verma is being appreciated from all walks of life. Upon learning of grandmother's bravery, the Commissioner of Police also reached her house to meet her.

Grandma was questioned and also promised that the thieves will be arrested as soon as possible. When Director General of Police Mukul Goyal came to know about this, he contacted the grandmother on video call and appreciated her courage. You have given a message to the society that citizens should be alert and vigilant, said Mukul Goyal.