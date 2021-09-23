7th Pay Commission: 5 benefits for government employees before 3% DA hike

Central government employees are likely to get a number of benefits in the coming years. This will include a 3 per cent increase in the dearness allowance for government employees before the festival. That is, the dearness allowance will be increased from 17 per cent to 28 per cent from July 1, 2021, and will be increased again in a few months. In July 2021, Union Minister Anurag Thakur had said that the Union government had decided to increase the dearness allowance for government employees and pensioners from 11 per cent to 28 per cent.

Central government employees are likely to see a 3 per cent hike in DA and DR rates again during the festive season. This will increase the DA and DR of central employees and pensioners from 28 per cent to 31 per cent of basic pay. In addition to the increase in DA and DR, there will also be some other benefits for central government employees, which was recently announced.

What are the 5 major benefits that central employees can get during the festive season?

The family pension limit for central employees has been increased from Rs 45,000 to Rs 1.25 lakh. The Centr had taken this step to help the families of the deceased employees and to provide them adequate financial assistance.

What are the benefits to central employees?

The House Building Advance (HBA) was introduced in June 2020 by the Modi government to provide loans at affordable interest rates to government employees who want to build houses.

Apart from this, pension slips have also been introduced through SMS, email and WhatsApp directly on the registered mobiles and e-mails of retired central government pensioners.

In addition, in addition to DA and DR, you will also get incremental housing allowance (HRA).Meanwhile, HRA increases automatically if the DA is above 25 percent.