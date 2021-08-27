7th Pay Commission: Good News for central govt employees, salary likely to increase

There may soon be good news for millions of central employees. According to the Seventh Pay Commission, the DA of these employees can be increased once again and it can be increased up to 31 per cent. This can lead to a good increase in the salaries of central employees. According to several media reports, the government will fix the inflation allowance for the month of June. However, no information has been provided by the government in this regard yet.

According to the June All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) data. Accordingly, the DA could be increased by 3 per cent. This means that the DA can be 31 per cent.

Meanwhile, central government employees and pensioners are currently being given 28 per cent dearness allowance. This dearness allowance has been added to their July salary. Employees are awaiting the announcement of dearness allowance for the first half of June 2021. If the inflation allowance is increased by 3 per cent, then their salary can increase significantly. The government may soon make an announcement in this regard.

Last month, the government decided to increase the inflation allowance and DR from 17 per cent to 28 per cent from July 1, 2021. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 14. The central government says the increase will offset past losses. However, the government is not ready to pay the arrears.

In view of the unprecedented situation which arose due to the COVID-19 pandemic, three additional instalments of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners, which were due from 01.01.2020, 01.07.2020 and 01.01.2021, had been frozen.