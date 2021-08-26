Accelerating India: PM Modi lauds efforts of former tourism minister KJ Alphons

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the efforts of former tourism minister KJ Alphons for his book named 'Accelerating India.'

The Prime Minister mentioned that his work encapsulates facets of India's reform journey.

"My valued colleague, Shri @alphonstourism has made a commendable effort to encapsulate facets of India's reform journey in his work, 'Accelerating India.' Delighted to receive a copy from him," tweeted PM Modi.

On August 9, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu released a book 'Accelerating India: 7 Years of Modi Government' at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas.

The Vice President had appreciated the efforts of the 28 eminent authors who contributed 25 essays in the book on various sectors of Indian governance. He also commended the editor of the book, KJ Alphons, Member of Rajya Sabha and the publishers. He hoped the book will serve as a guide for policymakers to reflect and identify key elements of the unfinished agenda of our development.

Naidu had then said as India celebrates 75 years of independence, it is also the time to evaluate the progress of the constitutional promise of a 'dignified life' to the common man. "The right to a dignified life, without discrimination against any individual or community is a pledge we have given to ourselves at the beginning of our Republic, to be upheld at all times," he said.

"I am very happy to be here with you today to launch the book 'Accelerating India: 7 Years of Modi Government'. I am told this book is a collection of 25 essays covering 25 sectors of Indian governance and has contributions of 28 eminent authors. My compliments to the editor, KJ Alphons, Member of Rajya Sabha, the authors and the publishers for bringing out this publication," Naidu has said.

The Vice President had added, "I am very happy to be launching this book 'Accelerating India' today. I am sure this will serve as an excellent, objective documentation of the progress made during the last seven years under the dynamic, forward-looking leadership of PM Narendrabhai Modi ji. It will serve as a guide for our policymakers to reflect on what more needs to be done and identify key elements of the unfinished agenda. My heartiest compliments to Alphons, the authors and publishers for bringing out this book. My best wishes for their future endeavours."

