Actor and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan gives birth to a baby boy in Kolkata

Actor-politician Nusrat Jahan has become a mother. She delivered her first baby, a boy, on Thursday. Nusrat's rumoured boyfriend, actor Yash Dasgupta said both of them are well. "For those who have been enquiring about Nusrat's health, the mother and child are healthy and doing well," he said. The baby was born via C-section, as per Dr Rajiv Agarwal. Nusrat was admitted to Bhagirathi Neotia Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday night.

Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain tied the knot in Turkey in a private wedding ceremony on June 19, 2019, after dating for a while. Earlier this year, Nusrat revealed that her wedding with Nikhil was not valid under Indian laws in a statement. On June 9, Nusrat shared a seven-point statement where she alleged that her belongings, such as family jewellery and several other assets, have been "illegally held back". She also alleged that her funds from various accounts were “mishandled" without her knowledge.

