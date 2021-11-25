Adivi Sesh, who plays Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, says martyr's life a lesson for him

Hyderabad, Nov 25 For Telugu star Adivi Sesh, who's playing the 26/11 martyr, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, in Mahesh Babu's upcoming film 'Major', the braveheart's life has been a lesson for him.

"The 26/11 attacks may have claimed him, but his life has taught me more. I hope that shines through in our film," the actor said about the character he plays.

Major Unnikrishnan, an Indian Army officer who was serving in the elite 51 Special Action Group of the National Security Guards (NSG), died fighting the Pakistani terrorists who were holed up in the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.

He was martyred after he had rescued the hostages trapped in the hotel and for his exemplary bravery, he was awarded the nation's highest peacetime gallantry award, Ashok Chakra.

"We take this moment to honour, not just Sandeep sir, but all the heroes who laid down their lives to protect us on those fateful three days in November 2008. We bow our heads in silence, in the memory of them and the victims," Adivi Sesh had earlier said on social media.

The actor knows how difficult it is to step into the shoes of Major Unnikrishnan, but he expressed the hope that he would be able to do justice to the officer's incredible story of courage under fire.

A 94-second teaser of the film, which was unveiled earlier, shows Adivi Sesh, playing the braveheart officer, speaking emotionally about what it means to be a patriot.

A multilingual film directed by Sashi Kiran Thikka and scheduled for release in Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi on February 11, 2022, 'Major' also stars Saie Manjrekar, Shobhita Dhulipala, Revathi and Prakash Raj.

