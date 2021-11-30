Admiral R. Hari Kumar takes over as Indian Navy chief

New Delhi, Nov 30 Admiral R. Hari Kumar, a Gunnery specialist and an advocate of integrated theatre commands, took over as Chief of the Naval Staff. He succeeds Admiral Karambir Singh, who retires upon superannuation, after an illustrious career, spanning over forty one years, in the Indian Navy.

Admiral Kumar is an alumnus of the prestigious National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla.

"It is a matter of great honour for me to take charge as the Chief of Naval Staff. Indian Navy's focus is on our national maritime interests and challenges," Admiral Kumar said as he received the Guard of Honour at the South Block in the national capital.

He was commissioned into the Indian Navy on January 1, 1983. In his career spanning over 38 years, he has commanded Coast Guard Ship C-01, IN Ships Nishank, Kora, Ranvir and the Aircraft Carrier INS Viraat.

A Gunnery specialist, he has held several key appointments, including Fleet Operations Officer and Fleet Gunnery Officer of Western Fleet, Executive Officer of INS Vipul, Gunnery Officer of INS Ranjit, commissioning GO of INS Kuthar and commissioning crew of INS Ranvir.

His shore appointments include Command Gunnery Officer at HQWNC, Naval Advisor to Government of Seychelles, UN Mission in Somalia (UNOSOM II) at Mogadishu and Training Commander, INS Dronacharya.

As a Flag Officer, he has served as Commandant of the Naval War College at Goa, Flag Officer Sea Training, Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet, Chief of Staff, Western Naval Command, Controller Personnel Services and Chief of Personnel at Naval Headquarters.

He has also served as the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs Of Staff Committee at the critical junction during the creation of the institution of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Department of Military Affairs (DMA).

He was the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, WNC at Mumbai, prior to taking over as the Chief of the Naval Staff on November 30, 2021.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor