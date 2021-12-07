Adoption of geospatial technologies in different areas key for sustainable development: Telangana Governor

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday inaugurated the 21st edition of the GeoSmart India conference in Hyderabad and said that the adoption of geospatial technologies in different areas is key for sustainable development.

During the conference, Telangana governor Tamilsai Soundararajan said, "I appreciate and congratulate all the participants of Geospatial world which is a knowledge company. The functionaries geospatial world organization deserve special praise for the mission in advocating the adoption of geospatial technologies in different areas of development providing geospatial technologies wider in agriculture, health, and transportation."

Speaking to ANI, the Managing director of ESRI, Agendra Kumar, said, "we have launched Indo GIS products. Under these three products are their solution products. At present 30 products are available for forest management, land management disaster management. Almost it took one year to come up with these products.

( With inputs from ANI )

