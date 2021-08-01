After 105 days, Delhi zoo reopens in two shifts with online ticket booking facility

After being closed for 105 days, Delhi's National Zoological Park reopened for the public on Sunday.

The zoo was temporarily shut due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital during the second wave.

"On the first day, more than 92 per cent of tickets were sold. Due to this prolonged disconnection behaviour between public and animals, few species will take time to adjust whereas others remain indifferent," said Ramesh Pandey, Director, National Zoological Park.

However, the director reiterated that visitors should strictly follow Covid protocols.

The zoo will operate in two shifts-- 9 am to 12 pm and 1 pm to 5 pm. People will now be able to book tickets online.

( With inputs from ANI )

