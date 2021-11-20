After Centre announces to repeal farm laws, farmers narrate difficulties they face during protest

Following the announcement of the repeal of the three farm laws by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, the farmers on the Ghazipur border have welcomed the decision and narrated the difficulties they faced during the protest.

Speaking to ANI, a farmer, Chaudhary Raj Singh, aged 99, said he was involved in the protest at the Ghazipur border since the very first day. He only went home for the last rites of his grandson, however, returned to the site of the protest immediately.

Singh further said that they were asked to vacate the protest site, but they showed courage and did not move. He also said that they suffered due to weather be it rain or winter. The farmer also noted that he had never seen such a movement, even though he was part of many.

Another farmer, Om Raj Singh aged 85, Moradabad district, said he was involved in the movement from day one. He toldthat during the movement his son got sick but he couldn't spare much time.

Sarabjit Singh has been doing 'Bhandara' from Lakhimpur Kheri. He said a lot of ration was destroyed due to the rain and storm during the protest.

Farmers across India have also welcomed the Centre's announcement to repeal three farm laws and demanded the law to be formed guaranteeing the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

BKU-BHANU President, Bhanu Pratap Singh said, "I welcome this move. Due to anti-farm policies for 75 years, farmers died due to debts. I urge PM Modi to form a farm committee and let it decide crop rates. Farmers' loans should be waived off in a day through an announcement like today's."

The farmers in Nashik, Maharashtra too welcomed the decision of repealing the farm laws and said that the decision could have been taken earlier. "We welcome the decision of the government because the protest has been ongoing for the last one year in which many people have sacrificed their lives," said a farmer. "It is a good decision by the government that should have been taken earlier. The Parliament should immediately pass the repeal of the laws," another farmer told ANI.

The farmers in Noida, Uttar Pradesh called it 'the victory of the farmers.'

A farmer, who also served in the Border Security Force, was given the responsibility of the security of the border at the protest site. He said. "I and my colleagues had come here on December 16 on Vijay Diwas and stayed here thereafter. I was given the responsibility of security here. I've seen all the ups and downs of the protest. I played my part for the security of the Ghazipur border, as I've served for 31 years in the BSF on the borders. I am also a member of Samyukta Kisan Morcha in Uttar Pradesh.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor