Agreement after Lakhimpur Kheri violence is not end of agitation, government should fulfil its promises: Tikait

The agreement reached between the government and the farmers following violence in Lakhmirpur Kheri is not the end of the agitation, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said on Tuesday and demanded that the government should fulfil its promises in a time-bound manner.

Tikait on Tuesday visited the families of the farmers killed in the incident in Tikuniya went to journalist Raman Kashyap's house at Nighasan in Lakhmirpur Kheri district.

Raman Kashyap, a 35-year-old journalist, was among eight people who died during October 3 violence in the district.

Tikait said they had demanded that Raman's family should also be given compensation of Rs 45 lakh like farmers and a government job to a member of his family.

He said Samyukta Kisan Morcha will help the family in every way possible.

Regarding the death of Gurvinder Singh in the violence, Tikat said that the post mortem of the deceased farmer should be done again as his family believes that he was shot dead.

"The post-mortem report of a person, who was shot dead during the incident is not correct. A post-mortem is being conducted again in Bahraich. Cremation of two bodies has been done, he said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lakhimpur Kheri Vijay Dhull said that post-mortem of all the people who were killed in the incident has been done and action is being taken accordingly.

"Doubts were raised by the Bahraich farmer family about the post-mortem report, after which post-mortem is being done again as the satisfaction of the family is our priority," said the SSP.

Speaking to ANI, Ram Dulare Kashyap, father of Raman Kashyap said his son had gone to cover the farmers' movement and he did not return home.

"Seeing Raman's body, it seemed that a vehicle had driven over him because there were scratch marks on the body. We have given a complaint to the SDM and he has assured that action will be taken in the matter and compensation given," he added.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha has alleged that son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni was involved in the violence that led to the death of four farmers. However, both the Union Minister of State and his son have refuted SKM's allegations.

The Uttar Pradesh government had on Monday announced a judicial inquiry under a retired high court judge in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. It also said that an FIR has been registered based on farmers' complaints.

The government also announced that the family of those who died in the violence will be provided Rs 45 lakh and a government job. The injured will be given Rs 10 lakh each.

( With inputs from ANI )

