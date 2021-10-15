AIADMK headquarters to be renamed as 'MGR Maaligai'

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Friday announced that the party's headquarters will be re-named as 'MGR Maaligai' on the occasion of its Golden Jubilee celebrations on Sunday.

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and Deputy Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday released a joint statement announcing that AIADMK's party headquarters will be re-named as MGR Maaligai and the party's senior leaders and veteran functionaries will be honoured on the occasion of its Golden Jubilee.

"Plan to celebrate AIADMK Golden jubilee with releasing a special logo, to advertise AIADMK twin leaf logo in public places and by issuing pamphlets to people," the statement further read.

AIADMK was formed on October 17, 1972, and will be celebrating its Golden Jubilee on Sunday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor