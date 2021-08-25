AINRC leader Rajavelu files nomination for Assembly Deputy Speaker election in Puducherry
By ANI | Published: August 25, 2021 02:57 PM2021-08-25T14:57:44+5:302021-08-25T15:05:08+5:30
All India NR Congress (AINRC) leader P Rajavelu on Wednesday filed his nomination for the post of Deputy Speaker of Puducherry Assembly.
Rajavelu submitted his nomination papers to Assembly Secretary KP Munusamy. Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy was also present on the occasion.
The AINRC leader is a Member of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly from the constituency of Nettapakkam.
Meanwhile, Puducherry Cabinet held a meeting in the premises of the Legislative Assembly ahead of the presentation of the budget on Thursday.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor