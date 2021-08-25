AINRC leader Rajavelu files nomination for Assembly Deputy Speaker election in Puducherry

By ANI | Published: August 25, 2021 02:57 PM2021-08-25T14:57:44+5:302021-08-25T15:05:08+5:30

All India NR Congress (AINRC) leader P Rajavelu on Wednesday filed his nomination for the post of Deputy Speaker of Puducherry Assembly.

AINRC leader Rajavelu files nomination for Assembly Deputy Speaker election in Puducherry | AINRC leader Rajavelu files nomination for Assembly Deputy Speaker election in Puducherry

AINRC leader Rajavelu files nomination for Assembly Deputy Speaker election in Puducherry

Next

All India NR Congress (AINRC) leader P Rajavelu on Wednesday filed his nomination for the post of Deputy Speaker of Puducherry Assembly.

Rajavelu submitted his nomination papers to Assembly Secretary KP Munusamy. Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy was also present on the occasion.

The AINRC leader is a Member of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly from the constituency of Nettapakkam.

Meanwhile, Puducherry Cabinet held a meeting in the premises of the Legislative Assembly ahead of the presentation of the budget on Thursday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :All india nr congressAll india nr congressAinrcP rajavelu