Aircel Maxis Case: Court issues summons to P Chidambaram, takes cognizance on chargesheet

A Delhi Court has issued summons to former union minister P Chidambaram, his son Karti Chidambaram and others in the ongoing Aircel Maxis case of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Special Judge MK Nagpal on Saturday takes cognizance of the charge sheets filed by probe agencies in the matter. The Court recently kept an order reserved in the matter.

All the accused mentioned in the chargesheet of CBI and ED have to appear before the court on December 20, 2021. Agency has mentioned several individuals and firms accused in the charge sheet.

Additional Solicitor General of India (ASG) Sanjay Jain, appearing for probe agencies, had earlier informed the court that agencies have sent LRs to different countries and there are some developments in that regard.

The CBI had earlier also submitted that it is working on a new lead. Both agencies have filed the status report too in court earlier.

Senior Advocate Sonia Mathur also appeared for both agencies while Advocate Naveen Kumar Matta represented ED and Advocate KK Goel represented CBI in the matter.

Earlier, the court had directed the agencies to file a status report in the Aircel Maxis case involving P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram which was adjourned sine die.

The court, while asking for reports from the agencies, said that the allegations mentioned in the charge sheet appeared to be "quite serious in nature."

Predecessor Judge OP Saini, while granted anticipatory bail had observed that the entire evidence related to the commission of the crime by the two accused was documentary in nature and is not liable to be tampered with by both accused.

The case, which is being probed by the CBI and ED, relates to alleged irregularities in grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal. The FIPB approval was allegedly granted in 2006 when Chidambaram was the Union finance minister.

( With inputs from ANI )

