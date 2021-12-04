Alka Upadhyaya appointed as NHAI Chairperson

Bureaucrat Alka Upadhyaya was appointed as the Chairperson of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in a major bureaucratic reshuffle, said the Department of Personnel and Training.

Updhayaya is currently an Additional Secretary, Department of Rural Development, Ministry of Rural Development, added the statement.

Dharmendra S. Gangwar, Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has been named the Secretary, Department of Border Management, Ministry of Home Affairs, as per the statement.

Sanjay Bandopadhyay who is Additional Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways had been appointed as Chairman, Inland Waterways Authority of India, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Upma Srivastava, Additional Secretary, Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment had been appointed as Secretary, National Commission for Scheduled Castes, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

