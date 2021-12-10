All 9 Omicron patient in Rajasthan test covid negative

In Jaipur, reports of all the 9 Omicron patient have tested negative for the virus. According to the Rajasthan Health Department, all the patients have been discharged from the RUHS hospital. In addition, they have been asked to stay in quarantine for seven days.

On December 5, nine people in the country were found to be infected with Omicron variant in Jaipur. Four of them had returned from South Africa and five were relatives. Officials said samples were taken from 34 people who came in contact with their families returning from South Africa, nine of whom were infected with omicron, while 25 were reported to be negative.

The first patient of the Omicron variant was found on December 2 in Karnataka. So far, 23 omicron patients have been found in the country. Maharashtra has the highest number of Omicron infections at 10. Globally, 2,303 patients of the Omicron variant have been found.

Meanwhile, Centre on Thursday asked the states and Union Territories to maintain adequate buffer stock of the eight critical drugs identified for treatment of new Covid-19 variant Omicron.

It has asked the five-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate-adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) to maintain as the mainstay of public health response strategy for effective and timely control and management of Covid and its variants.