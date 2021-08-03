All state ministers, myself will hoist flag on August 15: Himachal CM on pro-Khalistan group's threat

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Tuesday said that all ministers of the state government including himself will hoist the flag on Independence Day.

The minister's remarks come in the wake of several journalists and others in the state receiving telephone calls in which a pre-recorded message warned that a pro-Khalistan group will not allow the national flag to be hoisted by the chief minister on August 15.

Addressing reporters here, Thakur said his government would not tolerate the threats of "separatist-minded people" who want to ruin the state's peace.

"Separatist-minded people want to ruin the state's peace with such threats. It won't be tolerated. All ministers of our state and CM (Thakur) will hoist the flag on August 15," said the Chief Minister.

As far as the security of the state is concerned, Thakur informed that the Director-General of Himachal Pradesh police (DGP) is closely watching the situation.

"The Centre has also been intimated about it," he added.

Earlier on Friday, Thakur had said that an investigation will be conducted into telephone calls received by several journalists and others in the state, in which a pre-recorded message warned about not allowing the national flag to be hoisted by him on August 15.

Meanwhile, the state police also said that it has activated its cybercrime experts to investigate the calls.

Several journalists in the state said they received pre-recorded voice messages and telephone calls from different international unidentified numbers purportedly from Khalistani activists which spoke about stopping the Chief Minister from hoisting the national flag on August 15.

In the recorded message the caller who identified himself as Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the general counsel for Sikhs for Justice said: "We will not allow Jai Ram Thakur to hoist Indian tricolour."

"Himachal Pradesh was part of Punjab and we are seeking a referendum in Punjab. Once we liberate Punjab, we will make sure that we take over Himachal Pradesh areas which were part of Punjab" the message said.

The message also called on farmers and pro-Khalistan Sikhs to take their tractors and come to Shimla to not allow chief minister Jai Ram Thakur to hoist the tricolour.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor