Amazon India officials made accused in case of online marijuana sale by Bhind police

Bhind police have named ecommerce company Amazon India and its executive directors as accused in a case of alleged online marijuana supply through the portal, said superintendent of police Manoj Kumar Singh.

As per a press release from the police, Suraj and Mukul, two accused in the case had made a fake company named Babu Tex and used the Amazon portal to sell marijuana from Visakhapatnam to various parts of the country.

"In view of similarities between the facts revealed in investigation and answers provided by Amazon via documents, the Executive Directors of Amazon India have been made the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS)," the release added.

Recently, Madhya Pradesh Police had busted an alleged racket of the sale of marijuana through Amazon and arrested three accused, the police told ANI.

According to the police, the consignment of drugs was being smuggled via Amazon from Visakhapatnam to Madhya Pradesh and other places. Marijuana was being sold in the guise of 'Kaddhi Patta'.

Earlier, when the case was detected, Amazon India said in that the portal does not allow the sale and purchase of products illegal in India and assured their full support and co-operation to the investigating and law enforcement authorities.

The company had said, "Amazon operates a marketplace in India (amazon.in), which enables third-party sellers to display, list and offer for sale, products to end-customers directly. Amazon has a high bar on compliance and contractually our sellers are required to comply with all applicable laws for selling their products on amazon.in. We do not allow the listing and sale of products which are prohibited under law to be sold in India. However, in case sellers list such products, as an intermediary, we take strict action as may be required under the law, when the same is highlighted to us... We assure full co-operation and support required to Investigating Authorities and Law Enforcement agencies with ongoing investigations and ensure full compliance to applicable laws."

( With inputs from ANI )

