Amit Khare appointed as PM Modi's advisor

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Tuesday approved the appointment of former Education and Information and Broadcasting Secretary Amit Khare as Advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

An order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Tuesday read, "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Amit Khare, IAS (Retd.) (JH:1985) as Advisor to the Prime Minister in Prime Minister's Office, in the rank and scale of Secretary to Government of India, on contract basis, as per other usual terms and conditions as arc applicable in the case of re-employed officers of Secretary level in Government of India, initially for a period of two years or until further orders, whichever is earlier."

( With inputs from ANI )

