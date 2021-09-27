Amit Shah hails Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

By ANI | Published: September 27, 2021 11:48 PM2021-09-27T23:48:00+5:302021-09-27T23:55:02+5:30

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

Amit Shah hails Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission | Amit Shah hails Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

Amit Shah hails Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

Next

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

In tweets, the minister said the Modi Government is committed to providing a healthy, safe and dignified life to citizens.

He said after the success of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, ABDM shows the sensitivity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards commitment to a healthy India.

'ABDM under the digital health ecosystem will create a simple online platform for information-sharing so that health facilities will reach citizens through a single click.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Ayushman bharat digital missionAyushman bharat digital missionModi GovernmentAmit ShahNarendra ModiUttar pradesh assembly electionsBharatiya janata party mlaNational executive of rashtriya swayamsevak sanghNarendra modi modiBjp national general secretary organizationAssam pradesh bharatiya janata party