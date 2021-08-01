Amit Shah lauds CM Yogi Adityanath for COVID-19 management, curbing crime in Uttar Pradesh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday heaped praises on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for COVID-19 management and curbing crime in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone of Maa Vindhyavasini Corridor in Mirzapur, Shah said that Uttar Pradesh is becoming almost COVID-19 free due to his hard work and diligence of Adityanath.

"When the BJP government was formed in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath ji became the Chief Minister here, a lot of work has been done. The Uttar Pradesh government did a great job in COVID-19 management during the two waves. Uttar Pradesh is becoming almost COVID free due to the hard work and diligence of Yogi ji. The maximum number of vaccination, testing and hospital beds were arranged in Uttar Pradesh."

The Union Home Minister said there has been a decrease in crime in Uttar Pradesh since the BJP government came to power in 2017 and incidents of robbery, dacoity and murder have been reduced by 28 to 50 per cent. "Earlier, the mafia used to roam freely in Uttar Pradesh. But today is no mafia raj. The BJP government has done the work of making Uttar Pradesh riot-free, mafia-free, land-mafia-free and giving security to the mothers and sisters of the state. Mirzapur, Chandauli and Sonbhadra have been completely freed from the effects of Naxalism. Properties of mafia worth Rs 1,574 crore have been seized in Uttar Pradesh. The incidents like robbery, dacoity and murder have been reduced by 28 to 50 per cent," he highlighted.

He said Uttar Pradesh has become the first choice for investment. "Today Uttar Pradesh is becoming the first choice of investment under Make in India. Yogi ji has done the work of bringing more than Rs 3.5 lakh crore investment on the land of Uttar Pradesh," stated Shah.

Speaking further, the Home Minister said, "We agitated, took out processions, were beaten with sticks... The struggle continued for many years and now the temple of Ram Lalla will be built in Ayodhya, now it is going to be completed under the BJP government. Be it organising a grand Deepotsav in Ayodhya or any other events, every tradition has been revived by the Yogi government and the wishes of the people have been fulfilled."

Shah thanked the people of Uttar Pradesh for supporting the BJP government.

"It is this Uttar Pradesh that owns the credit for forming the BJP government in 2014 with an absolute majority...This is Uttar Pradesh, which is known for making Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister once again in 2019. Uttar Pradesh has sent Modi ji to Parliament," he added.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in 2022. BJP had stormed back to power in the state in the 2017 Assembly polls. In the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, BJP has 309 legislators, SP 49, BSP 18 and Congress 7.

( With inputs from ANI )

