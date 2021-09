Amit Shah lauds CRPF for planting one cr trees as part of special drive

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has accomplished the target of planting one crore trees in more than 170 districts across the country under the "All India Plantation Drive".

This task was accomplished on the occasion of the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah added while addressing the CRPF Training Centre in Nanded.

The Minister also planted a sapling during the drive, at CRPF Training Centre in Nanded.

"We decided on a target that the CRPF will get together and will put one crore trees across the country," added Shah.

"I am glad to announce that this mission had been completed on the 71st Birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," further said the Home Minister.

"The country's internal security can't be strengthened without CRPF. The country is proud of CRPF," he said during the event.

The BJP has made elaborate arrangements to celebrate the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Modi with the launch of the "Seva or Samarpan Abhiyan" campaign. The campaign will begin on September 17 and conclude on October 7.

( With inputs from ANI )

