Amit Shah stresses on better coordination between state police, central agencies

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday stressed on better coordination between the state police and other central agencies and emphasised the need to focus on security-related issues including coastal security, Left Wing Extremism, Narcotics Trafficking and cyber-crime.

Shah said this while inaugurating the 56th Director Generals/ Inspector Generals of Police Conference virtually. The conference is being organised in hybrid mode for the first time this year. DGsP of all States/Union Territories and DGs of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) are attending the event at the Police Headquarters in Lucknow. In addition, about 350 other officers are attending the same through virtual platform from IB offices in various States and UTs.

The Home Minister appreciated the role played by security forces during the COVID-19 pandemic and the sacrifices made by them. He gave away Police Medals for Meritorious Service to the Officers of Intelligence Bureau. Shah also awarded trophies for three best Police Stations to the Station House Officers of Sadar Bazaar in New Delhi, Gangapur in Odisha and Bhattu Kalan in Haryana.

Shah urged the delegates to ensure timely implementation of suggestions discussed during the conference.

He hailed the hybrid format of conference as directed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and observed that this will help in better dissemination and percolation of suggestions. Further, he emphasised on reforms at police station and beat level for effective policing.

Deliberations were held on a wide range of internal security issues, including prison reforms, challenges posed by radicalisation and police training. A presentation by NATGRID was also made during the conference. The focus of the presentations was to highlight the challenges and suggest roadmaps for overcoming the same.

Since 2014, the DGsP/IGsP Conference has been held in various parts of the country. The Prime Minister and Home Minister have been regularly attending these conferences being held outside Delhi. The format of the conference has undergone significant changes over the years in terms of duration as well as the mode of conducting the same.

In the run-up to the Conference, various core groups consisting of DGsP of different States were formed for holding discussions on key aspects of internal security. This year, for the first time over 200 officers of different seniorities from various States/UTs were also requested to submit papers on contemporary security issues being deliberated in the conference.

Prime Minister Modi will also be participating in this conference from tomorrow for the next two days.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor