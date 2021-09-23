Amit Shah to address first national cooperative conference in Delhi on Saturday

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Sahakar se Samriddhi," India's first cooperative conference will be held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on September 25 where Union Home Minister and Minister for Cooperation Amit Shah will address more than 2,000 cooperative members.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), this program will be telecast live on September 25, from 11 am onwards on the official social media platforms of Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO), National Cooperative Federation of India, Amul, Sahakar Bharti, National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED), Krishak Bharati Cooperative (KRIBHCO) and other mediums and millions of people from India and abroad are expected to watch this program.

Recently, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Cooperation has been formed and the reins of the ministry were handed over to Amit Shah. The core mantra of the Ministry of Cooperation is to strengthen the cooperative movement in the country, provide a separate administrative, legal and policy framework and streamline the processes to enable the development of Multi-State Cooperative Societies (MSCS), said an official press statement.

The Ministry of Cooperation will do unprecedented work to implement the dream of Modi of 'SabkaSaath, Sabka Vikas,' the statement added.

On this occasion, Minister of State for Cooperation B. L. Verma and the President of International Cooperative Alliance (Global), Dr Ariel Guarco will be joined to accelerate and strengthen the campaign of Indian cooperatives.

Around 3 million cooperatives from 110 countries of the world are associated with the International Cooperative Alliance (Global). The conference will play an important role in strengthening Indian cooperatives on the global stage. It will also work towards realising the aim of the Prime Minister's initiative 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

( With inputs from ANI )

