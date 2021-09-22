Anand Giri arrested for abetment of suicide in Narendra Giri Maharaj's death case

Police have arrested disciple Anand Giri and two others on suspicion of forcing Akhada Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj to commit suicide.

Anand Giri has now been arrested for abetment of suicide and is being interrogated. Additional Superintendent of Police O. P. Pandey and local leaders of BJP and Samajwadi Party will also be questioned by the police.

Mahant Narendra Giri will be cremated on Thursday. His body was laid to rest at Baghambari Math today. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and many other political and religious leaders and saints, mahants and sadhus visited him.

Two others named in the suicide note- Adya Tiwari and his son Sandeep Tiwari- are also in police custody. There are many complaints about Anand Giri. He was mentally abusing the Maharaja, he had grabbed the monastery land, he had beaten female disciples in Australia, he had declared that he was the Maharaja's successor, such news had been published. A photo of him sitting with a glass of liquor in front of him was also published.