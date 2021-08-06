Andhra Police Constable allegedly commits suicide in Kadapa district

Police constable S.Venkatesh allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his bedroom yesterday in the Kadapa district in the southern part of Andhra Pradesh, informed the City Sub-Inspector Rajagopal.

A 29-year-old police constable Venkatesh, a resident of Proddatur town in the Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, allegedly committed suicide because he was mentally disturbed for almost a week due to his father's health issues and also that he was not getting any matches for his marriage, said sub-inspector Rajagopal.

The police said that on Thursday afternoon, Venkatesh went into his room after lunch. Family members thought he was going to sleep. At around 6:30 PM his mother went into his room to wake him up but found him dead. She informed the police immediately.

His body was shifted to the Proddatur Government Hospital. The police have filed a case of suicide. The investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

