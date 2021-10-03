Andhra Pradesh: 10,000 devotees allowed per day at Kanak Durga Temple for Dasara celebration from Oct 7 to 15

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Kanaka Durga temple authorities have said that only 10,000 devotees will be allowed per day on a time slot basis to take blessings of Goddess Kanak Durga during the nine-day Dasara celebrations from October 7 to 15.

The authorities have announced that 4000 devotees would be given free 'darshan'.

"Only 10,000 devotees will be allowed per day on a time slot basis in the wake of COVID, like previous year. 4000 of them will have free 'darshan'," said D Bhramaramba, Executive officer, Kanakadurga Malleswara Swami Devasthanam and Pyla Somi Naidu, Chairman, Temple Trust Board while addressing the media.

The authorities of the temple atop Indrakeeladri hill have taken precautions and made arrangements in view of the COVID-19 that include no baths at River Krishna. Instead, the authorities have provided 300 shower bath facilities. 150 additional sanitary workers will be deployed along with the existing 160 staff. 20 additional CCTV cameras will be fixed apart from the existing 156 CCTV cameras.

Cultural programs and Nagara Utsavam will not be held this year too like the previous year, due to the COVID pandemic.

All queue lines will be sanitised three times a day. All devotees will be allowed only after sanitization and thermal screening.

The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor