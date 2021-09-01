Andhra Pradesh: 25 kg liquid cannabis worth Rs 1.25 cr seized in Visakhapatanam

Excise police on Tuesday seized 25 kilograms of liquid cannabis in the Narsipatnam area of Visakhpatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

As per the information shared by Assistant Enforcement Superintendent DVG Raju, 25 kg liquid cannabis worth Rs 5 lakhs per kg, along with a bike, was seized by the police during a vehicle inspection at the Narsipatnam zone of Visakhapatnam district as a part of the routine watch.

The cannabis was being smuggled by three people out of which two escaped from the spot while one was caught by the police. The person apprehended has been identified as Satyanarayana while the details of the other two are not known yet.

A machine for making liquid cannabis was also seized from the G Madugula zone of Visakhapatnam district.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

