Andhra: TDP leader Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao's convoy attacked in Krishna district

The convoy of former Andhra Pradesh Minister and the senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao was attacked and the windshield of his vehicle was damaged in a stone-pelting incident on Tuesday night.

Following the incident, Rao alleged that the attack was carried out by the followers of Vasanta Krishna Prasad, ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party's (YSRCP) MLA from the Mylavaram constituency.

The incident took place near Gaddamanuguru village in the Kondapalli reserve forest mining area of G Konduru Mandal of Krishna district, while the former irrigation Minister was there to inspect the mining activity taking place in the reserve forest.

Following the incident, both groups of TDP and YSRCP reached the G Konduru police station and engaged in a verbal brawl outside.

The Opposition TDP has been alleging that illegal mining has been taking place in that reserve forest area in Andhra Pradesh. The former minister went to the Kondapalli reserve forest mining area to take stock of the situation, following which many TDP, as well as YSRCP workers, gathered in huge numbers in the area, causing a chaotic situation. Amid the rucks, some unidentified miscreants pelted stones on the Former Minister's convoy, damaging his vehicle.

Condemning the incident, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu accused that YSRCP leaders of "looting the public property."

"Devineni Uma went to check the illegal mining in the reserve forest area, attacking him is an act of cowardice," said Naidu. He also wrote a letter to Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang to take" immediate action, arrest the culprits and restore law and order."

( With inputs from ANI )

