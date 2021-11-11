Anurag Thakur lauds UP govt's decision to honour Tokyo Paralympics players

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Thursday lauded the decision of the Uttar Pradesh government to honour the medalists of Tokyo Paralympics.

Talking to the media, Thakur said, "The decision of the state government to honour the players participating in the Tokyo Paralympics is commendable."

He further said that he had a discussion with the state's Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath and Sports Minister Upendra Tiwari on promoting sports in the state.

"I am sure that in future UP will give more players to the country," Thakur added.

Earlier today, CM Yogi Adityanath facilitated the Tokyo Paralympics medalists at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology.

India won 19 medals in the Tokyo Paralympics where 54 para-athletes from across 9 sports disciplines represented the nation in Tokyo Olympics. This was India's biggest ever contingent to the Paralympic Games.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor