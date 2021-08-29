AP: Woman sub-inspector allegedly dies by suicide in Vizianagaram

A 27-year-old woman sub-inspector allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at Police Training College in Vizianagaram late night on Saturday.

As per Durga Prasad, Sub-inspector of Vizianagaram Police Station, The deceased, K Bhavani was a resident of Salempalem village in Krishna district. She was posted as Sub Inspector at Sakhinetipalli police station in East Godavari district.

She went to Vizianagaram a week ago for undergoing training at Police Training College. The reasons behind her suicide are yet to be known.

A case has been registered under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and an inquiry has been set up.

Further investigation is on.

( With inputs from ANI )

