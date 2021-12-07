Army Chief Gen Naravane proceeds on visit to MP's Mhow

Army Chief General MM Naravane on Tuesday visited Madhya Pradesh's Mhow to preside over the 36th Infantry Commanders' Conference at Infantry School, informed Indian Army.

"Army Chief General MM Naravane proceeded on visit Madhya Pradesh's Mhow to preside over 36th Infantry Commanders' Conference at InfantrySchool. A conference is a biennial event to deliberate upon aspects of modernisation, restructuring, and capability development for the Infantry" the Army said.

