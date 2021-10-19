Army chief visits forward areas along LoC in J-K, reviews security situation

The Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane on Tuesday visited forward areas along the Line of Control in Jammu on Tuesday and was briefed about the ground situation and ongoing counter-infiltration operations, officials said here.

Amid the heightened counter-terrorist operations in the Poonch-Rajouri sector, Army chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane is on a two-day visit to the Jammu region to review the overall security situation on the ground.

Naravane undertook the first-hand assessment of the situation along the Line of Control (LOC) and was briefed by the commanders on the ground about the present situation and ongoing counter-infiltration operations.

"General MM Naravane COAS visited forward areas of #WhiteKnight Corps & undertook a first-hand assessment of the situation along the Line of Control. COAS was briefed by commanders on the ground about the present situation & ongoing counter-infiltration operations," said a tweet from the handle of Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Indian Army.

The Poonch sector has seen heightened military activities in the last fortnight as nine Army soldiers have lost their lives there and operations are still on in the 16 Corps area to neutralise the terrorists. After a lull of six months, terrorist activities have gone up in the hinterland and ceasefire violations attempts are also on the rise in the Jammu area.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor