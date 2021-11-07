Army man dies due to landslide in Himachal Pradesh

An army man died after he was hit by a landslide in Himachal Pradesh, Border Road Organisation informed on Saturday.

As per the information by the Border Road Organisation, the landslide in which the man died, took place during an operation to clear the debris of a previous landslide on Sansari-Killar-Thirot-Tandi road blocking the axis road from Manali to Jammu and Kashmir on November 4.

The deceased had been identified as P Karthik Kumar, the statement said.

( With inputs from ANI )

