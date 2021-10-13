Army to begin recruitment rally at AOC centre in Secunderabad on November 29

The Army recruitment rally under Unit Headquarters Quota will be held at Army Ordnance Corps (AOC) centre in Telangana's Secunderabad from November 29 to January 30, 2022.

According to the press release issued by the Defence Wing, the recruitment rally will be held for enrolment of Soldier Tech (AE), Soldier General Duty, Soldier Tradesmen, Outstanding Sportsmen (Open Category) and Soldier Clk/SKT (AOC wards only) categories.

Outstanding Sportsmen (Open category) are required to report at Thapar Stadium, AOC Centre, Secunderabad at 0800 hrs on 26 November 2021 for sports trials.

Outstanding sportsmen who have represented in the field of Boxing, Football, Volleyball, Basketball, Handball, Hockey, Swimming, Wrestling, Athletics, Kabbadi and Cricket can participate along with their certificates of representing a State or Country in National or International competitions either at senior or junior level.

The certificate should not be more than two years old on the date of screening.

As per the release, the qualifying age limit for the Soldier GD category is 17 1/2 to 21 years, for Soldier Tech (AT), Sol Clk/SKT and Sol Tdn categories are 17 1/2 to 23 Years.

Educational Qualification for the Soldier GD is Matriculation/SSC with 33 per cent in each subject and 45 per cent aggregate, for Soldier Tdn is passed in 10th Standard with 33 per cent, for Soldier Tech (AE) is 10+2/ Intermediate Pass in Science with (PCM & English) with 50 per cent marks in aggregate and 40 per cent in each subject and for Soldier, Clk/SKT is 10+2/ Intermediate pass in any stream with 60 per cent marks in aggregate and minimum 50 per cent in each subject.

Securing 50 per cent in English and Maths/Accounts/Book Keeping in class 12th is mandatory.

The conduct of the rally is subject to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the months of November 2021 to January 2022. Commandant, AOC Centre reserves the right to cancel the rally at short notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release said.

( With inputs from ANI )

