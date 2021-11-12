Army's Southern Command GOC-in-C visits Jaisalmer military station

Jaipur, Nov 12 Lt. General J.S. Nain, GOC-in-C, Southern Command on Friday visited Jaisalmer Military Station. He reviewed the operational preparedness of the formations defending the western borders in the desert sector.

He was briefed by senior formation commanders on various military aspects, officials said.

The Army Commander, who is on a two-day (November 11-12) visit, also witnessed Manoeuvre Battle Actions of Mechanised Formations in a fluid battlefield environment, operationalisation of future technologies in the conduct of military operations at tactical and operational level.

This was effected by exploiting versatile and indigenous airborne platforms such as Advanced Light Helicopter (Weapon System Integrated), Dhruv, manned/unmanned teaming using Swarm Drones and enmeshing Artificial Intelligence to provide a cohesive operational and intelligence picture amalgamated within the Intelligence, Surveillance and Recce Architecture and exploitation of indigenously produced new generation equipments.

He exhorted all ranks to be constantly prepared for any challenges, remain professionally sound and competent and constantly evolve tactics, technics and procedure to fight the "Future Wars", said Lt. Col. Amitabh Sharma, PRO Defence.

The army officer also visited the units located in Jaisalmer Military Station, interacted with the troops and appreciated the efforts put in by all ranks in maintaining a high state of morale and operational readiness at all times.

He also inaugurated a newly built Sainik Institute in Jaisalmer Military Station as part of welfare of all ranks & their families.

