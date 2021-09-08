Around six people hurled bombs outside BJP MP Arjun Singh's residence in West Bengal

Following enquiry by the West Bengal Police it was revealed that a group of people had allegedly hurled three bombs outside the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arjun Singh's residence on Wednesday morning.

According to police, those people have hurled the bombs outside his residence out of vengeance.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Barrackpore Police Station, Shrihari Pandey said, "On enquiry, we found that around six people came out of Majdur Bhawan, thrashed a person and again entered the building. That person then came with some people and hurled bombs at the Bhawan Gate."

After the investigation, police has detained two persons so far and they are being interrogated regarding the incident.

Crude bombs were hurled outside the house of BJP MP Arjun Singh in Bengal's North 24 Parganas district in the wee hours of Wednesday, despite security presence.

( With inputs from ANI )

