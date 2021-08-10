Artisans in Guwahati say production of National flag decreased due to COVID lockdown

Ahead of 75th Independence Day, artisans of Assam Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB) have produced national flags in Guwahati.

However, the artisans say that the production of flags decreased due to COVID-19 induced lockdown.

The work of making the tricolour flag has been going on in the factory of Assam Khadi and Village Industries Board for August 15.

"As compare to previous years production, this year, production decreased due to the lockdown amid COVID-19, We have a target of 3,000 production of the national flag but we have produced 2,100 flag so far and is distributed as well," said Hazarika while speaking to ANI.

"The order we get for the flags are from few government offices, Khadi Private organisations and Assam government department," he further stated.

Meanwhile, the Assam government has announced total lockdown in two districts-- Golaghat and Lakhimpur --till further order.

"All workplaces, business/commercial establishments, dine-in restaurants, hotels, resorts, dhabas and other eateries, the takeaway of food items from restaurants, dhabas and other eateries, the opening of sale counters, showrooms etc of cold storages and warehouses will be up to 1 PM in districts showing moderate positivity rate and up to 4 pm in districts showing improvement in positivity rate," read the notification issued by the state government on July.

Assam reported 1,120 fresh COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths on Monday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor