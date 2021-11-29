Arvind Kejriwal visits, gives financial aid to family of corona warrior who died due to COVID

By ANI | Published: November 29, 2021 06:11 PM2021-11-29T18:11:37+5:302021-11-29T18:20:08+5:30

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday visited and handed over financial aid to the family of a COVID-19 warrior who died due to the novel coronavirus.

While speaking to media persons, Kejriwal tweeted, "Sunita Ji was a sanitation worker at East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC). Delhi government has given Rs 1 crore to her kin and assured any help needed. We have given Rs one crore to 18 such corona warriors."

Meanwhile, Delhi on Monday reported 34 fresh COVID-19 cases, 36 recoveries and one death in the last 24 hours.

