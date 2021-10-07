Assam Cabinet has decided to waive off state GST on Majuli-Jorhat bridge: Keshab Mahanta

Assam Cabinet Minister Keshab Mahanta on Wednesday said that the cabinet decided in its meeting to waive off state GST on Majuli Jorhat Bridge.

"The cabinet decided to waive off state GST on the Majuli-Jorhat bridge. This will help in proceeding with the project faster," Mahanta said.

For people living in remote areas in Majuli Island (in between Brahmaputra River), the 2-lane major bridge including approaches over Brahmaputra River between Majuli (Kamalabari) and Jorhat (Nimati Ghat) (6.8 km) on NH-715K costing Rs 925.47 crore is being constructed.

The bridge will provide easy and all-time access to the people living in Majuli town with the rest of Assam to meet their health, education and day-to-day development needs. It will be constructed by March 2025.

He said that the cabinet had decided to extend loans of Rs 10,000 to street vendors without any stamp duty.

As per the minister, two other decisions made by the cabinet include the setting up of the Assam State Space Application Centre (ASSAC) and a Wildlife Division in Barak Valley.

"Earlier, there was no Wildlife Division in Barak Valley," he added.

