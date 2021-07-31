Assam MLAs across party lines extend support to state CM on border dispute with Mizoram

In the midst of tensions between Assam and Mizoram, a joint all-party meeting of MLAs of Barak valley was held at the Circuit House Silchar, Assam to discuss the border issue.

The meeting was presided by Guardian Minister for Cachar Ashok Singhal on Friday in which 11 out of 15 MLAs of three districts of Barak valley were present.

"It was unanimously decided that the initiative taken by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the government will be supported wholeheartedly," said Singhal.

"We are united at the moment of this Mizo-Assam border crisis," he added.

On July 26, the border dispute between the two states peaked and a fierce gun battle between the forces of the two states resulted in the death of six Assam police personnel and one civilian.

"During the meeting, it was decided that we will move Rajya Sabha chairman for role played by Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena from Mizoram. The role played by Superintendent of Police of Kolasib, Mizoram is also doubtful and he should be examined," said the Minister.

Meanwhile, Assam Police on Friday summoned K Vanlalvena and asked him to appear before them at the Police Station at 11 am on August 1 in connection with the Assam-Mizoram border clash. Assam Police team, including officers of CID, is in Delhi to serve a notice to the MP.

"The long-standing border issue should be permanently resolved," he emphasised.

While addressing the media persons, Guardian Minister, Singhal said that all MLAs are united to resolve this crisis.

"The MLAs of all parties from Barack valley have assured the Chief Minister that they are standing behind him. I think this is a good move to show solidarity and unity in Assam. This will give a good message to the public in general and in particular to those who are trying to create disturbance at the Assam-Mizoram border," he said.

Siddeque Ahmed, former Border Development Minister also said that they are with the Chief Minister of Assam and hoped that the Chief Minister would put in all efforts for a permanent solution to the border dispute with Mizoram.

Karim Uddin Barbhuiya, MLA Sonai of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), said that all must go hand-in-hand with the masses to tide over this crisis and he is optimistic that the dynamic Chief Minister will not disappoint the people of this region.

( With inputs from ANI )

