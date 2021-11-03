Assam reduces VAT on petrol, diesel by Rs 7

Assam government followed the Central government's suit in giving relief to people regarding fuel prices with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announcing a reduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 7.

"Heartening to learn Central Govt decision to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel. In consonance with the decision of Honble PM @narendramodi, I am pleased to announce that Assam Govt will also reduce VAT on petrol and diesel by Rs 7/- with immediate effect," Sarma tweeted.

In a significant decision, the Centre on Wednesday reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel to bring down the prices of the two petroleum products which had been seeing an upward trend.

The relief to consumers came on the eve of Diwali. The Finance Ministry said that excise duty on petrol will come down by Rs 5 and that on diesel by Rs 10 and it will be effective from Thursday.

It urged the states "to commensurately reduce" VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.

( With inputs from ANI )

