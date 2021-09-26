Assam reports fresh 375 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Assam reported 375 fresh COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths on Saturday, as per the health bulletin released by the state government.

The north-eastern state has logged a total of 6,00,423 cases to date and currently has an active caseload of 3,314.

With 366 fresh recoveries, the cumulative number of recoveries in Assam has gone up to 5,89,924 while the death toll mounted to 5,838.

Meanwhile, India reported 29,616 new COVID-19 infections and 290 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

( With inputs from ANI )

