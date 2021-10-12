Attero Recycling plans to double its e-waste management capacity by 2022

E-waste recycling company Attero Recycling is planning for doubling its electronic waste processing capacity by the end of the next year.

Attero Recycling, India's largest electronic asset management company, and the world's most advanced Li-Ion battery recycling company is planning to set up six new plants to process e-waste and lithium-ion batteries by the end of this year and a total of 14 new plants by 2022 on franchisee routes, which will more than double its processing capacity to around 3 lakh metric tonnes.

The six plants will be strategically located in Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Nitin Gupta, CEO and Co-Founder, Attero Recycling Pvt Ltd, said, "E-Waste is hazardous to the health as well as to the environment. As an industry leader, we have a world-class R&D Lab with more than 30 awarded global patents and innovative solutions. Channelising these technologies to micro-entrepreneurs at regional locations will not only encourage them but will also accelerate the country's transition from a linear economy to a circular one."

He further said, "We also believe that our franchisee program will be instrumental in making India self-reliant in crucial materials like - gold, copper, lithium, cobalt, etc which will be extracted through sustainable means through these plants."

The company also planned to have a plant in every state of the country and has earmarked a stiff target of having a total of 14 plants via the franchisee route, and enhance its E-Waste management capacity by over 156,000 metric tonnes annually by the end of 2022.

Attero has best-in-class technology that enables it to extract almost 99 per cent of all metals from lithium-ion batteries.

India generates two million metric tonnes of E-Waste each year and a major concern in India is the recycling of E-Waste in informal units by unscientific, unhealthy and non-environmentally friendly methods.

Attero, with its NASA-recognised technology, is committed to provide efficient, economical and easy-to-implement solutions. This transfer of technology for dismantling recycling to micro-entrepreneurs and formalising the informal sector will be instrumental in driving a huge social impact.

E-Waste Recycling in the informal sector also imposes serious health concerns to the people extracting these materials unscientifically.

To create healthy and environment-friendly E-Waste recycling practices, the company has planned to employ, train and upgrade the skill sets of workers and build capacities of the sector in dismantling and segregating various kinds of E-Waste.

Ever since its inception, Attero Recycling has had an unparalleled growth trajectory. Through its best in category practices, the company has to date saved more than 100K metric tonnes of carbon.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor