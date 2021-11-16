Auto-rickshaw driver's body found in his own vehicle, had married Muslim woman 16 years ago

A rickshaw driver has died under suspicious circumstances in Bihar's Jamui district. The body of the rickshaw driver was found outside his house in his rickshaw on Monday morning. The incident took place in Devlatand village within the limits of Khaira police station. 16 years ago, a rickshaw driver fell in love with a Muslim woman. He later converted to Islam. The deceased was identified as Raja Ansari. His family said he died of electrocution. The rickshaw driver's wife Sabina Khatun claimed that her husband was killed over land dispute. After getting information about this incident, the police reached at in-laws place of the deceased. Police have seized the body and sent it for autopsy.

Pawan Singh, who lives in Ujandi, Jamui, got married to Sabina Khatun in 2005. He later converted to Islam and changed his name to King Ansari. They have two children. Ansari lived at in-laws place. He used to make a living by driving a rickshaw. On Saturday morning, he took a rickshaw from Jamui. But did not return home until evening. Sabina said that her husband had told her to stay with her sister.

His sister had said that Ansari had been electrocuted. After that she was coming to Devlatand with Ansari. But the next day (Sunday), Ansari's body was found in the back seat of a rickshaw in front of his house, Ansari's father-in-law said. Ansari's wife Sabina has accused sister-in-law of murder. Police are currently investigating the matter.